Lee Jae-myung sworn in as S. Korea’s president, promises unity, economic growth

South Korea's newly elected President, Lee Jae-myung, was officially sworn into office on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address, Lee pledged to unite a divided nation, revitalize the economy and pursue pragmatic diplomacy based on national interests, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Lee began his five-year term without a transition period earlier in the day as he won a snap election following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid in December.

"No matter whom you supported in this election, I will serve as a president for all to embrace and serve every citizen," Lee said in his inaugural address during a scaled-down ceremony held at the National Assembly.

Lee vowed to unite a deeply fractured country over Yoon's martial law and subsequent impeachment and ouster.

"It is time to restore security and peace, which have been reduced to tools of political strife; to rebuild livelihoods and the economy damaged by indifference, incompetence and irresponsibility; and to revive democracy undermined by armored vehicles and automatic rifles," he said.

On the economy, Lee pledged to adopt a "pragmatic and market-oriented" approach to revitalize growth and foster advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

"I will make a government that supports and encourages, not one that controls and manage," he said.

In regard to foreign policy, Lee emphasized pursuing "pragmatic" diplomacy centered on national interests to address challenges arising from the shifting economic and security landscape.

"We will strengthen South Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation based on a solid Korea-U.S. alliance and approach relations with neighboring countries from the perspective of practicality and national interest," he said.

While underscoring the need for strong deterrence against North Korea's threats, Lee also left the door open to resuming dialogue with the North.

"We will open channels of communication and pursue dialogue and cooperation with the North to build lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," he added.

The ceremony was attended by the heads of the three branches of government, Cabinet members and lawmakers. No foreign dignitaries have been invited.

Prior to the event, Lee paid tribute at Seoul National Cemetery to honor fallen service members.

A formal inauguration ceremony will be held on July 17 in conjunction with the Constitution Day commemoration, the presidential office said in a release.

The event will be titled an "Appointment Ceremony," reflecting Lee's belief that "the people appoint the president," the office said.

Holding the ceremony on Constitution Day underscores his commitment to "firmly uphold the constitutional order," it added.

News.Az