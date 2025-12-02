Yandex metrika counter

Lee urges tougher penalties after Coupang breach

Photo: Reuters

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for stronger penalties for companies that mishandle user data after a massive breach at e-commerce giant Coupang exposed information from 33 million customers — the country’s worst leak in over a decade.

Coupang is now facing a police probe, possible heavy fines, and a potential class-action lawsuit after failing to detect the breach for five months. Under current law, penalties can reach up to 3% of a company’s revenue, meaning Coupang could face more than 1 trillion won in fines, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials say a former engineer with privileged access is the prime suspect, having allegedly used a stolen encryption key to impersonate customers. Lawmakers are also pressuring Coupang’s founder Bom Kim to issue a personal apology.

The leaked data includes names, phone numbers, and home addresses. Coupang reported the incident to authorities only in November, despite the breach likely starting in June.

 


