Harold “Dickie” Bird, one of the most iconic and beloved figures in cricket history, has died peacefully at the age of 92.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club, where Bird served as president since 2014, announced his passing with “profound sadness,” calling him “one of the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Born in Barnsley, Yorkshire, in 1933, Bird began his cricketing life as a player for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, but injuries cut his playing career short at 32. He turned to umpiring in 1970, a decision that shaped his legacy.

Over a distinguished career, Bird officiated 66 Test matches and 69 One Day Internationals, including three World Cup finals, before retiring in 1996. Known for his humour, integrity, and eccentric yet endearing style, he became one of cricket’s most recognisable personalities.

Beyond the field, Bird achieved celebrity status, selling over a million copies of his autobiography and appearing on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs. He was appointed MBE in 1986 and OBE in 2012 for his services to cricket.

Yorkshire said Bird’s “unwavering dedication to cricket and Yorkshire” left an indelible mark on the sport. “He will be truly missed by all at the club … and remembered as one of the greatest characters in Yorkshire’s history,” the statement added.

Bird’s tenure as Yorkshire’s president coincided with two County Championship titles, and his passion for the game never dimmed. His legacy, both on and off the field, continues to inspire generations of players and fans.

News.Az