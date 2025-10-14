LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda dies in ATV accident

+ ↺ − 16 px

Charlotte, North Carolina. Doug Lebda, the founder and CEO of LendingTree, died in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident over the weekend, the company confirmed Monday. He was 55 years old.

The accident occurred Sunday at a family farm in North Carolina, according to a company spokesperson. LendingTree said it was “deeply mourning the unexpected loss” of its founder, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Doug was a visionary leader whose relentless drive, innovation and passion transformed the financial services landscape,” the company’s board of directors said in a statement.

Following his death, Scott Peyree, LendingTree’s chief operating officer and president, was appointed CEO, while Steve Ozonian, lead independent director, will assume the role of chairman of the board.

Shares of the Charlotte-based company fell more than 4% in Monday afternoon trading.

Lebda founded LendingTree in 1996, inspired by his own difficulties obtaining a mortgage. The company went public in 2000, was later acquired by IAC/InterActiveCorp, and spun off again in 2008. Today, LendingTree operates as a major online platform helping users compare loans, credit cards, and insurance options.

Beyond LendingTree, Lebda co-founded Tykoon, a financial education platform for children and families, in 2010. Earlier in his career, he worked as an auditor and consultant for PriceWaterhouseCoopers.

Lebda is survived by his wife, Megan, and three daughters — Rachel, Abby, and Sophia. In a statement, Megan described her husband as “an amazing man with a heart so big it seemed to have room for everyone he met.”

“Our hearts are broken, but we are also deeply grateful for the love and support that has poured in from across the world,” she said.

