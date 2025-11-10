Lenskart shares debut weakly, recover to trade slightly higher

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions had a tepid start on the stock market on Monday, listing at ₹390 on the BSE, down 2.98% from its issue price of ₹402.





The stock later fell further to a low of ₹355.70, a drop of 11.52%, before rebounding to ₹403.80, up 0.44% from the issue price, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Founded in 2008, Lenskart began as an online eyewear platform in 2010 and opened its first physical store in New Delhi in 2013. The company has since expanded rapidly across India, combining e-commerce with offline retail.

The volatile debut reflects cautious investor sentiment, common for high-profile IPOs in the current market environment.

News.Az