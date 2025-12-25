Türkiye and Libya probe aircraft crash, says Ankara prosecutor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Ashour, the head of Libya's Criminal Investigation Department, along with a delegation, visited the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday as part of a joint investigation into Tuesday's plane crash that claimed the life of Libya's army chief.

"The Chief Public Prosecutor Gokhan Karakose, together with deputy chief prosecutors and public prosecutors assigned to the investigation, briefed the Libyan delegation on the ongoing probe," the prosecutor’s office said in a statement, News.Az rpeorts, citing Anadolu agency.

The statement added that both countries reaffirmed their willingness and determination to work jointly on the investigation, and that information could be shared within procedures provided for by the relevant legislation.

