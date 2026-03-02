Lions, bears taken from Moscow “home zoo”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Moscow have seized several wild animals, including African lions, bears and a leopard, from a private property where they were allegedly kept in harsh and unsafe conditions.

The animals were discovered during an inspection at a residence in the Novaya Moskva area. Officials said the predators were confined in small, rusted enclosures without proper veterinary care, News.Az reports, citing Prosecutor General’s Office.

Prosecutors described the animals as distressed and exhausted, pacing inside cramped cages on the territory of a private home.

The case involves protected species listed in Russia’s Red Book and covered by international conservation agreements. Some of the animals were confiscated immediately, while others were placed under temporary supervision pending further decisions.

An administrative case has been opened against the owner for harming rare and endangered species. Authorities said that after veterinary assessments are completed, criminal charges related to animal cruelty could also follow.

The incident comes amid increased enforcement against illegal or unsafe possession of exotic animals in Russia. Earlier, a criminal case was launched against business operators who organized photo sessions with lions without proper licenses.

Officials have not disclosed how long the animals had been kept at the property or where they will be permanently relocated.

