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Russia and Ukraine have successfully completed another major prisoner of war exchange, with a total of 370 servicemen returning home.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the swap resulted in the release of 185 soldiers from each side. The humanitarian breakthrough was made possible through mediation by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which facilitated the negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The ministry confirmed that the freed Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus, where they are receiving immediate medical and psychological support. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is reportedly on the ground working with the returned troops before they are officially transferred back to Russia for extended treatment and rehabilitation.

While Ukrainian officials have not yet released a formal statement regarding the specific details of Friday's exchange, top leadership in Kyiv previously indicated that intensive preparations for a new round of prisoner swaps had been underway for several weeks.

News.Az