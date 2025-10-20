List of apps hit by AWS outage grows
A massive number of apps and websites have been affected by a global outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS).
While the exact number of affected platforms is unclear, Downdetector—a site that tracks service disruptions—lists many popular services reporting issues, including:
-
Snapchat
-
Zoom
-
Roblox
-
Clash Royale
-
MyFitnessPal
-
Life360
-
Clash of Clans
-
Fortnite
-
Canva
-
Wordle
-
Signal
-
Coinbase
-
Duolingo
-
Slack
-
Smartsheet
-
Pokémon Go
-
Epic Games
-
PlayStation Network
-
Peloton
-
Rocket League
The list continues to grow, highlighting the scale of the disruption. Even the UK’s tax authority website, HMRC, has reportedly experienced errors, displaying a malfunction message during tests.
It’s important to note that these reports reflect user experiences, so some platforms may still be working properly for certain users while others face issues.