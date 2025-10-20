List of apps hit by AWS outage grows

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive number of apps and websites have been affected by a global outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

While the exact number of affected platforms is unclear, Downdetector—a site that tracks service disruptions—lists many popular services reporting issues, including:

Snapchat

Zoom

Roblox

Clash Royale

MyFitnessPal

Life360

Clash of Clans

Fortnite

Canva

Wordle

Signal

Coinbase

Duolingo

Slack

Smartsheet

Pokémon Go

Epic Games

PlayStation Network

Peloton

Rocket League

The list continues to grow, highlighting the scale of the disruption. Even the UK’s tax authority website, HMRC, has reportedly experienced errors, displaying a malfunction message during tests.

It’s important to note that these reports reflect user experiences, so some platforms may still be working properly for certain users while others face issues.

