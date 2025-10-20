Yandex metrika counter

List of apps hit by AWS outage grows

  Economics
List of apps hit by AWS outage grows
A massive number of apps and websites have been affected by a global outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS).

While the exact number of affected platforms is unclear, Downdetector—a site that tracks service disruptions—lists many popular services reporting issues, including:

  • Snapchat

  • Zoom

  • Roblox

  • Clash Royale

  • MyFitnessPal

  • Life360

  • Clash of Clans

  • Fortnite

  • Canva

  • Wordle

  • Signal

  • Coinbase

  • Duolingo

  • Slack

  • Smartsheet

  • Pokémon Go

  • Epic Games

  • PlayStation Network

  • Peloton

  • Rocket League

The list continues to grow, highlighting the scale of the disruption. Even the UK’s tax authority website, HMRC, has reportedly experienced errors, displaying a malfunction message during tests.

It’s important to note that these reports reflect user experiences, so some platforms may still be working properly for certain users while others face issues.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

