Tag:
Snapchat
Snapchat launches age verification in Australia ahead of U16 social media ban
24 Nov 2025-10:09
Australia expands under-16 social media ban to include Reddit, Kick
05 Nov 2025-12:45
List of apps hit by AWS outage grows
20 Oct 2025-13:36
Snapchat down amid major internet outage
20 Oct 2025-12:37
Amazon Web Services down; major platforms affected
20 Oct 2025-12:04
EU questions Apple, Snapchat, YouTube on child safety online
10 Oct 2025-13:31
Snapchat to charge users for storing old photos, videos
01 Oct 2025-15:40
Albania considers banning TikTok, Snapchat
21 Nov 2024-17:50
EU questions YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok on recommender systems
02 Oct 2024-17:55
Snapchat permanently bans Donald Trump from site
14 Jan 2021-10:26
