Lithuania declares Iran’s IRGC a ‘terrorist organization’
Lithuania’s Seimas has adopted a resolution designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization.Emanuelis Zingeris, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, noted that IRGC’s activities pose a threat to international security and stability, News.Az reports, citing the Lithuanian parliament.
The adopted Resolution condemns Iran’s steadily increasing military support to Russia in its military aggression against Ukraine, as well as the direct drone and missile attacks launched on Israel and its population on 13 April and 1 October.
The Seimas also condemned the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran and its ally the Russian with Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Ansar Allah (the Houthis) as well as other terrorist organisations and support provided to them, regardless of their crimes and attacks perpetrated in third countries and international waters.
The Lithuanian parliament called on the EU to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
The Seimas urged the EU to adopt, together with partner countries, new packages of sanctions against Iran, targeting individuals and enterprises involved in the development of Iran’s ballistic missile and drone programmes and their transfer to Russia and terrorist organisations, as well as imposing restrictive measures against the Iranian aviation sector.
The IRGC has also been designated a terrorist organisation by the US and Canada.