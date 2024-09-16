Lithuania, Netherlands to enhance joint drills with Patriot air defence system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania and the Netherlands are set to increase their joint military exercises involving the deployment of the Patriot air defence system in Lithuania.

This was announced at a joint press conference between Lithuanian Defence Minister Laurynas Kasciunas and his Dutch counterpart Ruben Brekelmans in Vilnius on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Brekelmans told reporters the recent joint exercise with Lithuania was very useful for both sides in terms of the role of air defences in deterring the enemy. He said the Patriot could be stationed in the country again but refused to be more specific due to an early stage of planning.Kasciunas, in turn, said the recent violations of NATO airspace point to the need for the Alliance to boost air defences in the Baltic region and across the eastern flank. The Netherlands’ move to deploy its Patriot system in Lithuania for a few summer weeks was a strong step towards a rotational air defence model, he reiterated.“The first step of the Netherlands and the emerging plan for further (exercises – ELTA) is what we are working on, (&) and what we rely on when we are talking to others,” Kasciunas said.Brekelmans said he hoped the example of the Netherlands would encourage other NATO members to join the rotational air defence model. There are countries in the bloc that would also be ready to cooperate bilaterally and go on joint exercises, just as the Netherlands and Lithuania have done, he said.The Dutch Patriot air and missile defence system was deployed at Siauliai Air Base for the Baltic Connection’24 exercise held in July this year.

News.Az