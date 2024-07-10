Lithuania to buy Swedish air defense system to boost security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania is set to buy a mobile short-range air defense system RBS70 NG (MSHORAD) for 147 million euros in order to boost its security, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry has announced.

The Defense Materiel Agency has signed final agreements with the Swedish company Saab Dynamics. The delivery of the system is scheduled for 2025–2027, News.Az reports citing Lithuanian media.“MSHORAD is designed to provide protection for certain facilities, sites, and critical infrastructure. The advantage of this system is its mobility, which makes it a much-needed system that will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Lithuanian Armed Forces. We are currently using the older generation RBS70 air defense system and Bolide missiles,” a press release quoted Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas as saying.The MSHORAD mobile short-range air defense system consists of mobile fire control centres, Giraffe 1X mobile radars, and RBS70 NG mobile fire units.The MSHORAD air defense system will be mounted on JLTV armoured all-terrain vehicles.

News.Az