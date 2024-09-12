Lithuania urges NATO to shoot down intruding Russian drones in Baltics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania’s Defense Minister, Laurynas Kasciunas, has stated that NATO aircraft stationed in the Baltic states should take action to shoot down Russian drones that enter their airspace.

NATO aircraft “must not only patrol but also, if necessary, if possible destroy the drones,” the minister told journalists in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, News.Az reports citing foreign media. He added the decision-making process should be shortened to make this possible.His comments follow a Russian drone crashing in Latvia on Saturday. Latvia’s armed forces said it was an Iranian-design Shahed drone equipped with explosives.On Tuesday, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics said his country was discussing the problem of Russian drones with its allies.“We are raising the issue with our NATO partners about protocols for interception of drones, calling for the allied air fighters to be used immediately after such a drone has been seen approaching our borders,” Rinkevics said.Baltic officials also urged NATO to step up plans to deploy ground-based air defenses along the bloc’s eastern border.

News.Az