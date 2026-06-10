Dinosaur highway 'one of the longest in the world'
Photo: BBC
A trackway comprising 200 footprints dating back 166 million years has been identified as one of the longest of its kind ever uncovered, researchers have announced. The footprints were first spotted by a worker at Dewars Farm Quarry in Oxfordshire four years ago, prompting a team of paleontologists to investigate the site thoroughly. Since then, an excavation has revealed hundreds of footprints, believed to document the movements of Cetiosaurus, a massive sauropod dinosaur.
By Leyla Şirinova