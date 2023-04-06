Lithuanian parliament adopts resolution inviting Ukraine to NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Lithuanian parliament, the Seimas, has passed a resolution anchoring Lithuania's aspiration for the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, including an official invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

The document states that "it is necessary to invite" Ukraine "to join NATO as a member state" at the NATO summit in Vilnius, "to sign accession protocols, and launch the ratification process once conditions allow."

According to the resolution, submitted by representatives of various political groups in the parliamentary Committees on Foreign Affairs and National Security and Defense, this would be a strategic decision by NATO in pursuit of peace in Ukraine and Europe.

Zygimantas Pavilionis, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, said while presenting the draft resolution to MPs that the document listed tasks for Lithuanian politicians, which they should achieve in three months before the summit.

The document also emphasizes the necessity to significantly strengthen forward defense and deterrence in the Baltic region and the entire eastern part of NATO, as well as to increase allied ground forces permanently deployed in Lithuania to the level of a brigade.

The resolution also anchors an aspiration to strengthen integrated air and missile defense, including air defense capabilities in Lithuania and the entire region, as well as an aspiration to ensure readiness to host allied troops in the country.

Moreover, the document outlines an aspiration relating to the defense spending commitment of all NATO member states and an aspiration to agree on long-term investment in defense capabilities and the defense industry.

Lithuania will host NATO's summit for the first time on July 11-12. The gathering is expected to bring together around 40 delegations from NATO member and partner countries.

