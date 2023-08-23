Yandex metrika counter

Lithuanian president visits Kyiv

President Gitanas Nausėda of Lithuania arrived in Kyiv to join the celebration of Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24.

"Back in Kyiv to celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day together with the brotherly Ukrainian nation. Ukraine‘s victory is near! Lithuania will continue supporting Ukraine as long as it takes!" the Lithuanian president wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), News.Az reports.

As reported, the Third Summit of the International Crimea Platform will be held in Kyiv on August 23.


