Liverpool parade crash suspect faces 24 additional charges

Paul Doyle, 53, a former Royal Marine accused of driving into crowds during Liverpool FC’s victory parade in May, has been hit with 24 more charges of assault and causing injury to fans.

The new charges bring his total to 31 as he appeared before Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing the Telegraph.

Six of the new offences relate to children, the court was told. The charges include 23 relating to assault and one to affray.

A total of 134 people, including eight children, were injured after a car ploughed into crowds celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League title win on May 26, according to Merseyside Police.

The youngest people injured were a six-month-old baby boy and a seven-month-old baby boy. The eldest was a 77-year-old woman.

The incident took place on Water Street just after the football team had paraded their Premier League trophy along the waterfront, in front of the Royal Liver building, with thousands of supporters lining the route.

A flat-bed truck, which was being used to cordon off the street, had been moved by private contractors to let the emergency services through moments before the alleged crash happened.

Mr Doyle first appeared at Liverpool magistrates’ court on May 30, where he was charged with seven offences following three days of questioning by Merseyside Police. He was remanded in custody to face trial on two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of dangerous driving.

On Thursday, Mr Doyle appeared remotely from the prison where he is being held in custody, wearing a grey T-shirt with a sheaf of documents in front of him.

He repeatedly burst into tears, weeping openly when the ages of the youngest of those injured in the incident were read out. When asked to confirm his name he struggled to answer.

Judge Andrew Menary KC granted Mr Doyle more time to review the evidence against him and prepare his defence and adjourned the hearing until Sept 4, when details of the incitement will be put to him.

Mr Doyle, a businessman and data-security expert, lives in the West Derby area of Liverpool, with his wife and three children.

He was in the Royal Marines for four years between 1990 and 1994, serving with 43 Commando, the unit based in Arbroath, Scotland, which helps secure the UK’s nuclear deterrent.

Mr Doyle graduated with a BSc in Psychology & Maths from the University of Liverpool in 1998 before working as a network security engineer and manager in the private sector and the NHS.

He then set up a firm called FarOut Caps, which he ran as a retail mail-order venture from his home. The business is listed as dormant after being dissolved in 2018 with assets of £1,000.

Mr Doyle has taken part in triathlons and pictures on his social media pages show him visiting Disneyland, Japan and Australia with his family.

