Liverpool secure £60m-a-season kit deal with Adidas

Liverpool have officially signed a multi-year kit deal with Adidas, reportedly worth £60 million per season.

The club have worn Adidas kits in two previous era, from 1985-1996 and from 2006-2012, and the iconic three stripes will return to the red shirts of the Premier League leaders after a five-year spell in which they were manufactured by Nike, News.Az reports, citing the Guardian.

“Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome Adidas back into the LFC family,” said Billy Hogan, the club’s chief executive officer. “We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic LFC kits of all time.

“Adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn’t be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on-pitch performance. We’d like to thank Nike for their support over the last five years and wish them well for the future.”

Bjørn Gulden, chief executive officer at Adidas, said: “We are extremely excited that Adidas and Liverpool Football Club are teaming up once again. The club is one of the biggest and most iconic names in world football with a huge fan base.

“The jerseys worn during previous partnerships are some of the greatest ever created. We are honoured to once again provide the players with cutting-edge technology to perform at the highest level and are looking forward to creating more classics for the fans.”

Given Liverpool’s deal with Adidas does not begin until August, it is likely they will continue to play in Nike kits during pre-season.

