LNG trade set to grow along competition with pipeline gas, BP

BP has said it is expecting to see a more competitive, globally integrated gas market as LNG volumes expand, AzerTag reports.

In its Energy Outlook 2019, the company noted that LNG trade is set to double reaching almost 900 Bcm by the target period up from around 400 Bcm in 2017.

Asia remains the dominant market for LNG imports, although the pattern of imports within Asia is expected to shift, with China, India, and Other Asia overtaking the more established markets of Japan and Korea, and accounting for around half of all LNG imports by 2040, BP said.

