Local elections take place as UK voters head to the polls

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Voters across the United Kingdom are heading to the polls in local elections as communities choose representatives for local councils.

The elections are taking place across multiple areas of the country, with residents casting their votes to decide local leadership and council control. The results are expected to determine how local authorities are run in the coming years, News.Az reports Al Jazeera.

Polling stations have opened for voters to participate in the elections, with officials overseeing the process to ensure it runs smoothly. The local elections form part of the UK’s regular democratic cycle, allowing citizens to vote on issues and representatives at the local government level.

News.Az