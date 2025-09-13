London police brace for rival protests by far-right and anti-racism groups

+ ↺ − 16 px

London police deployed thousands of officers on Saturday as rival protests by far-right activists and anti-racism campaigners raised fears of clashes in the city.

The “Unite the Kingdom” march, organised by anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, is set to gather near Waterloo Bridge before heading to Whitehall for a rally. The march is also expected to mourn U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead in Utah earlier this week, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In response, anti-racism group Stand Up To Racism will stage a counter-demonstration at the opposite end of Whitehall.

The Metropolitan Police said barriers would be set up to keep the groups apart and confirmed more than 1,600 officers will be deployed across London, including 500 drafted from other forces. About 1,000 of those officers will be directly assigned to the marches.

“We will approach them as we do any other protests, policing without fear or favour, ensuring people can exercise their lawful rights but being robust in dealing with incidents or offences should they occur,” said Commander Clair Haynes, who is leading the operation.

The policing effort comes amid a busy weekend in the capital, with Premier League matches including West Ham versus Tottenham, along with concerts and other large events.

Last weekend, nearly 900 people were arrested during a London protest against the ban on the activist group Palestine Action.

Immigration has become the most pressing political issue in Britain, surpassing concerns over the economy, as asylum claims and small-boat crossings across the Channel hit record levels. The UK has already seen more than 28,000 arrivals this year.

Amid growing public pressure, Prime Minister Keir Starmer reshuffled his cabinet last week, appointing Shabana Mahmood as the country’s new interior minister.

News.Az