Louvre opening delayed as staff weigh strike resumption

The Louvre Museum in Paris delayed its opening to 9 a.m. GMT on Monday as staff met to decide whether to resume a strike over pay and working conditions.

Employees had previously voted on December 19 to pause the strike until January 5, but tensions remain high following disputes over salaries and workplace conditions. The strike follows a turbulent period for the museum, including a $102 million jewel theft in October 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Louvre’s delayed opening highlights ongoing challenges in France’s cultural institutions as staff continue to push for improved compensation and better working conditions.

