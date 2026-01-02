Yandex metrika counter

Man arrested after stealing Joan of Arc’s sword in Paris

A man who stole the sword from the statue of France’s national heroine Joan of Arc in Paris has been arrested by police.

The incident occurred on the morning of January 2 in Paris’s 8th arrondissement, News.Az reports, citing Le Parisien.

Reports say the man climbed the statue located at Place Saint-Augustin and tore off the sword held by the mounted warrior. He then fled to a nearby street with the sword before being detained by police.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the motive behind the act. Police are planning to conduct a behavioural assessment to determine whether the suspect may be suffering from mental health issues.

 


News.Az 

