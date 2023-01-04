Lufthansa plane makes emergency landing in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The captain of Lufthansa Frankfurt–Almaty–Astana flight DLH649 decided to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to adverse weather conditions at Astana International Airport, the airport in Baku told News.Az.

The Airbus A330 aircraft with 123 passengers on board landed at Baku's airport at 06:58 (GMT+4).

Following the airline captain's decision, the aircraft took off from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport back to Frankfurt at 08:38 (GMT+4).

