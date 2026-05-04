Türkiye inflation rises to 32.37% in April as housing costs surge

Türkiye inflation rises to 32.37% in April as housing costs surge

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Türkiye’s annual inflation rose to 32.37% in April, up from 30.87% in the previous month.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 4.18% on a monthly basis in April, while prices were 14.64% higher compared with December 2025, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The latest figures exceeded market expectations. A recent survey had forecast annual inflation at 31.11% and monthly inflation at 3.19%.

Among key spending categories, food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 34.55% year-on-year, while transport prices increased 35.06%.

The steepest annual rise came in housing-related costs, including water, electricity, gas, and other utilities, which jumped 46.60%, making it the most significant contributor among major groups.

On a monthly basis, housing costs also saw the sharpest increase, rising 7.99% in April. Food prices increased 3.70%, while transport rose 4.29%.

Inflation remains a major economic challenge in Türkiye, although the annual rate is significantly lower compared with the same period last year, when it stood at 69.80% in April 2024.

News.Az