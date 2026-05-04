Finland raises concerns over Ukraine drone airspace breach

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Finland has raised concerns with Ukraine after drones reportedly strayed into Finnish airspace near the country’s border with Russia, according to Finnish officials.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said he discussed the issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in Yerevan, where leaders gathered for the European Political Community summit, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Orpo described the incident as “unacceptable,” noting that Finnish airspace violations cannot be tolerated even while Helsinki continues to strongly support Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

Finnish authorities reported that two unidentified drones briefly entered airspace near the Finnish-Russian border on May 3. The incident coincided with reports of a Ukrainian drone strike targeting Russia’s Leningrad region.

Orpo said he emphasized Finland’s position clearly during the conversation, while also acknowledging Ukraine’s right to self-defense. He added that Ukrainian authorities are expected to take greater caution regarding drone operations near Finnish territory.

Finland’s authorities have not confirmed the origin of the drones. The Finnish Border Guard has launched an investigation, while the military has said there is no immediate security threat to the country.

As a NATO and EU member sharing a long border with Russia, Finland has reported several airspace-related incidents in recent months, raising concerns about regional tensions and the risks of drone warfare spillover.

News.Az