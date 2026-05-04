S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow futures flat as investors eye Trum's Hormuz plan

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US stock futures were largely unchanged on Monday as investors monitored developments in the Strait of Hormuz following new geopolitical moves by the US administration, including a plan referred to as “Project Freedom.”

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were little changed after the benchmark closed at a record high on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped about 0.2%, while those linked to the Nasdaq 100 edged up roughly 0.2%, extending momentum from a strong end to last week’s trading session on Wall Street.

Markets are closely watching geopolitical developments after US President Donald Trump announced a new initiative called “Project Freedom” in a Sunday post.

The plan aims to assist cargo ships stranded due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to begin on Monday. It would involve US support to help vessels and crews from neutral countries safely exit the region, though operational details have not yet been disclosed.

The announcement came amid signs of easing regional tensions. Iran reportedly indicated on Sunday that it had received a response from the United States regarding its latest peace proposal, following reports of a revised offer delivered through Pakistani intermediaries.

Investors are also turning their attention to key economic data expected later in the week. The US April jobs report, due Friday, is forecast to show a slowdown in hiring, with economists expecting around 60,000 new jobs compared with 178,000 in March. The unemployment rate is projected to remain steady at 4.3%.

On the corporate side, the week will feature earnings reports from major semiconductor firms including Lattice Semiconductor, Advanced Micro Devices, and Arm Holdings. Investors will also be watching results from Palantir Technologies and Paramount Skydance.

News.Az