Death toll in West Bank rises further amid ongoing violence

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The humanitarian toll in the West Bank has continued to rise, with Palestinian casualties and detentions increasing since the start of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza in October 2023.

According to a government statement, at least 1,169 Palestinians have been killed and 11,885 others injured in operations carried out by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied territory. The statement also said the death toll includes 242 children, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In addition, more than 23,000 Palestinians have been detained during the same period. As of April 1, 9,560 Palestinians remain in Israeli prisons, including 3,532 held without formal charges.

Authorities also confirmed that 89 Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli custody since the war began.

The figures highlight the continuing escalation of violence and detentions in the West Bank alongside the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

News.Az