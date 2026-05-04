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Dubai Airports' operations and flights are being ramped up now ​that United Arab Emirates airspace is fully ‌clear, with capacity increasing in line with available routing, CEO Paul Griffiths said on Monday.

UAE's aviation authority said on Saturday ​that air traffic had returned to normal ​after precautionary measures introduced on February 28, at ⁠the start of the Iran war, were lifted, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite disruption ​from the conflict, Dubai International and Al Maktoum International ​airports have handled more than six million passengers, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and more than 213,000 metric tons of cargo, with ​travel demand through Dubai remaining strong, Griffiths said ​in a LinkedIn post.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest international ‌travel ⁠hub, handled 18.6 million passengers in the first quarter of 2026, down from 23.4 million a year earlier, the Dubai media office said on Monday.

"Demand for ​travel through Dubai ​remains strong, ⁠and DXB is well positioned to progressively increase capacity and support airlines and ​guests through a period of continued adjustment," ​Griffiths ⁠added.

Before the war broke out and Gulf airspace closures disrupted traffic for nearly two months, DXB was expected to ⁠handle ​close to 100 million passengers ​this year, its operator said on February 11.

News.Az