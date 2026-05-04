Pashinyan: EPC played a crucial role in establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia
- 04 May 2026 12:33
- 04 May 2026 12:40
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“The EPC forum is very important. It played a crucial role in establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech at the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
By Aysel Mammadzada