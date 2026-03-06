Lufthansa profit tops forecasts but warns on 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lufthansa reported stronger-than-expected results for 2025, but the German airline warned that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could cloud its outlook for 2026.

The airline group said on Friday that its adjusted operating profit reached €2 billion ($2.32 billion) in 2025, surpassing the €1.9 billion forecast by analysts. The figure also marked an increase from the €1.6 billion operating profit recorded in 2024, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lufthansa’s operating profit margin rose to 4.9%, up from 4.4% a year earlier, as stricter financial management and fleet modernization helped the company control costs and improve efficiency.

Despite the stronger performance, Lufthansa said geopolitical uncertainty could weigh on the aviation industry in the coming year. Rising tensions in the Middle East may affect travel demand and operations.

The airline group still expects capacity growth of around 4% in 2026, along with increases in revenue and profit margins.

Looking further ahead, Lufthansa aims to restore its operating margins to 8–10% between 2028 and 2030, though labor strikes—such as the disruption on February 12—have made it harder to limit financial losses.

