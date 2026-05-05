Iran's Araghchi heads to China for talks

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Beijing later today for talks, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“During the visit he will meet his Chinese counterpart [Wang Yi] to discuss bilateral ties and regional and international developments,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

The meeting comes as the US and Iran remain deadlocked in negotiations to end the crippling Middle East conflict launched by Israel and the US on February 28.

Beijing has been able to position itself as a voice of reason thanks to its longstanding policy of “noninterference” in other countries’ internal affairs and its working relationships with all players in the war on Iran.

News.Az