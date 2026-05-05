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Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to meet Donald Trump in Washington this week

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Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to meet Donald Trump in Washington this week
Photo: Ricardo Stuckert / PR

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ​will travel to the ‌United States in the coming days to meet with his counterpart ​Donald Trump, two sources in ​the Brazilian government.

Lula will travel ​on Wednesday and meet with ​Trump on Thursday, according to one of the sources.Newspaper O Globo reported the ​plans earlier in the day, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


The ​White House did not immediately respond ‌to ⁠a request for comment. The two leaders had agreed on a visit by the Brazilian president ​to Washington ​during ⁠a phone call earlier this year, with initial ​expectations that the meeting ​would ⁠take place in March, which ultimately did not take place.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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