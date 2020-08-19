Lukashenko appoints new government, Roman Golovchenko as PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has appointed Roman Golovchenko as new prime minister. Roman Golovchenko previously held the post of the chairman of the State Authority for Military Industry, BelTA has learned.

According to the head of state, Roman Golovchenko has a wealth of experience of working in various positions, including the diplomatic service, knows how to hold negotiations, was in charge of the military-industrial complex.

Nikolai Snopkov has been appointed first deputy prime minister, and Aleksandr Subbotin will take up the post of deputy prime minister. Ivan Tertel has been named chairman of the State Control Committee. Dmitry Krutoi has been transferred to the post of deputy head of the President Administration, and Valery Belsky has been appointed aide to the head of state.

New ministerial appointments: Ruslan Parkhamovich is the new minister of architecture and construction, Igor Lutsky – information minister, Piotr Parkhomchik - industry minister, Yuri Seliverstov - finance minister, Andrei Khmel – housing and utilities minister.

Dmitry Matusevich will head the State Property Committee, and Dmitry Pantus has been appointed chairman of the State Authority for the Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus.

“Sergei Rumas (former Prime Minister) will find employment in government bodies should he want to. His expertise is valuable. He should work for the benefit of the country," Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“Rumas, Mikulenok have been transferred to another job. Anfimov, Dvornik have retired. Terekhov, Karlyukevich, Utyupin, Yermolovich and Gayev have also been placed into other jobs. They will continue working. It is just high time to make a reshuffle and replace some staff. The rest will keep their posts in the new government,” the president said.

“We are taking an exam today. Not only me. Actually, this exam is not so much about me, but about you. We will all get together, pass this exam, and keep the country united. We will be proud that time has chosen us. The exam is the election of the President of Belarus,” the Belarusian leader said.

In conclusion, he asked the head of the President Administration to organize the work together with the heads of the parliament and introduce the appointed officials to the personnel.

“I ask you to gird up your loins and do your job well,” the president said.

News.Az

News.Az