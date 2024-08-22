Lukashenko: Belarus eyes investment projects worth $3 billion with China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus is advancing discussions on 15 major investment projects with China, totaling $3 billion, President Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

“There are 15 new investment projects of strategic level worth up to $3 billion are under active consideration with Chinese partners,” Lukashenko said at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Minsk on Thursday, News.Az reports citing BelTA.According to him, the most important ones include the third stage of the project on deep grain processing of the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation, construction of plants to produce bleached pulp and chipboard, organization of modern automated casting, production of engines, polypropylene, urea, sodium chlorate, hydrogen peroxide, and soda ash.“We believe that the enterprises that will be built in Belarus will benefit the Chinese economy as well,” the president added.

