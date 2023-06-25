Lukashenko speaks over phone with Putin, Nazarbayev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held telephone talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the BelTA news agency said on Sunday, citing Lukashenko’s press service, News.az reports.

According to the agency, Lukashenko spoke with Putin in the morning. In the second half of the day, Nazarbayev had a phone call with Nazarbayev to discuss the international situation and the situation in the region, as well as bilateral relations.

During his previous phone call with Putin on Saturday evening, the Belarusian leader informed his Russian counterpart about his negotiations with the PMC Wagner leadership.

