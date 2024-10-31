Lukashenko warns of dire consequences from global militarization

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has issued a warning about the dangers of total global militarization.

"The total militarization of the world is the worst thing that can happen today. If it happens, everything will quickly go up in flames and we all will have to face major consequences," Lukashenko said at the Second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, News.Az reports, citing TASS. According to the Belarusian leader, now is the time to think about ways to drop "the weight of military contradictions and defense spending, find a new key to resolving the current issues and create effective mechanisms to ensure global security." "As I have already said, such a key lies in Eurasia, which boasts thousands of years of experience of interaction between cultures and civilizations. This is where all the global axes cross. The future global situation depends on how things unfold here," Lukashenko noted."Countries still have to use military force to protect their sovereignty and domestic stability and prevent an escalation of tensions. The further expansion of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could have irreparable consequences on the global scale," the Belarusian president stressed.The Second Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security is taking place in the Belarusian capital from October 31 to November 1. The event is aimed at discussing the prospects for Eurasian security amid military and political controversies between the key players.

