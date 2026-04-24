China restricts exports to 7 EU defense firms over Taiwan ties

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China has imposed export restrictions on seven EU-based defence firms, including entities linked to arms supplies to Taiwan, according to an official statement from Beijing.

The companies added to the export control list include Belgium-based firearms manufacturer FN Herstal, along with aerospace research institutes and satellite intelligence firms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Beijing said the firms are banned from receiving “dual-use” items—goods with potential military applications—from China, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Although not all companies were named, the ministry said the EU entities had participated in arms sales to Taiwan or “colluded with Taiwan,” and stressed that the measures specifically target dual-use goods.

China has repeatedly opposed international arms sales to Taiwan, which it considers a “breakaway province,” and has previously sanctioned US firms and individuals over weapons transfers to the island.

The move comes a day after the European Union adopted its 20th sanctions package against Russia, which also targeted at least one Chinese individual and 27 mainland- and Hong Kong-based firms over alleged ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine.

The ministry added that China had already informed the EU about the measures through a bilateral export control dialogue mechanism prior to their announcement.

News.Az