Ex-Juventus boss Agnelli launches sports fund

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Andrea Agnelli, who led Juventus for 12 years, has launched a new sports investment fund called Gamma Waves, marking his return to the sports industry through technology and capital markets.

The fund, based in the Netherlands, was co-founded by Agnelli alongside former Juventus and Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini and Rocco Benetton, heir to the family behind the Benetton fashion brand, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Gamma Waves aims to invest across the global sports ecosystem, including clubs, competitions, and athletes, as well as in sports technology startups focused on data analytics and AI-driven content production.

The fund is targeting €100 million in total capital, with €55 million already secured in commitments, according to reports cited by the Financial Times. The company has not publicly commented on its initial funding round.

The launch marks a new chapter for Agnelli after his departure from Juventus in 2022, following an accounting investigation linked to player transfers and salary practices.

During his tenure, Juventus dominated Italian football, winning nine Serie A titles between 2010 and 2022 and reaching the UEFA Champions League final twice.

With Gamma Waves, Agnelli is now shifting focus from club leadership to investment, betting on the growing convergence of sports, technology, and artificial intelligence as key drivers of the industry’s future.

News.Az