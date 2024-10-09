Lukashenko: West’s efforts to strangle Belarus, Russia have failed

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said the West’s efforts to strangle Belarus and Russia have failed.

“As for our relations, the most important conclusion, I believe, is that the West set plans to strangle us, first of all, in the economy, finances and failed to do so. They have already recognized it themselves,” Lukashenko said as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing BelTA. “You were right by saying that after the Soviet Union collapsed we focused on preserving and developing what we used to have. This has come in handy. Today we are working together in many areas, producing goods. They are mostly in demand in the Russian Federation. Russia needs the goods we produce in various areas, from agriculture to microelectronics,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.In his words, the parties had earlier agreed to strengthen cooperation on many issues. “This is what we are doing today,” the head of state said.

News.Az