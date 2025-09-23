Lula condemns attacks on Brazil's institutions at UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that recent "unilateral attacks" on his country's institutions and economy were unacceptable, delivering a sharp rebuke to U.S. foreign policy.

Lula's comments echoed his running criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump for imposing tariffs, visa restrictions and financial sanctions in response to the trial and conviction of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro for plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 election, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

"Attacks on sovereignty, arbitrary sanctions and unilateral interventions are becoming the rule," Lula said, without naming Trump. "There is no justification for the unilateral and arbitrary measures against our institutions and our economy."

On Monday, Washington imposed sanctions on the wife of the judge who presided over the Supreme Court trial of Bolsonaro, which Trump called a "witch hunt," and revoked the visas of six high-ranking Brazilian officials.

The Trump administration had previously sanctioned Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes under the Magnitsky Act and slapped a 50% tariff on U.S. imports of many Brazilian goods.

