Lula outlines Brazil's priorities for BRICS presidency, aims for multipolar world

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has stated that Brazil's upcoming BRICS presidency will bolster the group’s efforts towards promoting a multipolar world and fostering more equitable global relations.

Speaking at a BRICS negotiators' meeting in Brasilia, Lula outlined priorities for Brazil's leadership, including global governance, healthcare, climate action, trade, artificial intelligence and institutional development, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

He called for collective efforts to promote peace and reform multilateral security system, warning that "unilateralism undermines the international order" and that negotiating "on the basis of power" leads to instability and conflict.

Lula highlighted the urgent need for healthcare cooperation in the Global South, proposing a BRICS-led initiative to eliminate neglected tropical diseases. He warned that weakening the World Health Organization would have severe repercussions and called for stronger global health governance to ensure fair access to medicines and vaccines.

On climate change, Lula cautioned against record-high temperatures and greenhouse gas emissions, urging BRICS to push for ambitious outcomes at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) while ensuring that economic growth aligns with social and environmental justice.

Underscoring the need to dismantle trade barriers amid rising protectionism, Lula advocated for reforms in the global financial system and called on BRICS to take a leading role in shaping global governance through the United Nations.

The president called for coordinated action to support South Africa's G20 presidency and Brazil's leadership of COP30 scheduled for November.

