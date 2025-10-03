Luxembourg welcomes new Grand Duke as Henri steps down

+ ↺ − 16 px

Luxembourg is preparing for a historic transition on Friday as Prince Guillaume ascends the throne, succeeding his father, Grand Duke Henri.

Henri’s official abdication will bring an end to his 25-year reign, marking the beginning of a new era for the country’s monarchy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The small European nation of about 680,000 people is to light up with pomp and pageantry as foreign dignitaries flock to the financial hub to mark the historic occasion.

The Grand Duke "embodies the independence and stability of the state," Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden told AFP.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier are among those expected to attend a gala dinner in Luxembourg City.

Celebrations will kick off at 10:00 am (0800 GMT) with Henri, 70, taking part in an abdication ceremony at the Grand Ducal Palace in presence of guests including the Dutch and Belgian royal couples.

An hour later it will be Guillaume's time to shine as he is officially appointed head of state during a swearing-in ceremony at the parliament.

The new Grand Duke and his wife, Stephanie, will then greet the public in the historic district of the capital, according to the official programme.

Guillaume, 43, will be the seventh sovereign of the House of Nassau-Weilburg, which has reigned over Luxembourg since 1890 and shares its lineage with the Dutch royal family.

The father-of-two is not expected to shake up the small monarchy, where the head of state promulgates laws and performs representative functions.

News.Az