The battle for critical minerals: Why the fight over rare earths could shape the future global economy

The battle for critical minerals: Why the fight over rare earths could shape the future global economy

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For much of the 20th century, oil was the world’s most strategically important resource. Countries that controlled energy supplies often held enormous geopolitical and economic influence. Today, however, a new global competition is rapidly emerging around another group of resources that many experts believe could define the 21st century economy: critical minerals.

Lithium, uranium, copper, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and rare earth elements are now considered essential for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, artificial intelligence infrastructure, semiconductors, advanced military technologies, batteries, and modern electronics.

As governments accelerate the transition toward clean energy and digital economies, access to these materials is becoming one of the most important geopolitical and economic priorities in the world.

The competition is reshaping global alliances, industrial policies, trade routes, investment strategies, and technological rivalries. It is also transforming regions such as Central Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Australia into strategic battlegrounds for influence and investment.

Major powers including the United States, China, and the European Union are all racing to secure reliable mineral supply chains that could determine future economic competitiveness and national security.

Below is a detailed FAQ explainer examining why critical minerals matter so much, which countries dominate supply chains, and how this resource race could reshape the future global order.

What are critical minerals?

Critical minerals are raw materials considered essential for modern industries, advanced technologies, energy systems, and national security.

These minerals are used in products such as:

– Electric vehicle batteries

– Wind turbines

– Solar panels

– Smartphones

– Data centers

– Artificial intelligence systems

– Semiconductors

– Military equipment

– Satellites

– Industrial machinery

Governments classify certain minerals as “critical” because supply disruptions could significantly affect economies, defense capabilities, and technological industries.

The exact list varies by country, but lithium, uranium, rare earth elements, copper, nickel, cobalt, and graphite are among the most strategically important.

Why are critical minerals suddenly so important?

Several major global trends are driving demand.

The clean energy transition requires enormous quantities of minerals for renewable electricity systems and electric vehicle batteries.

Artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centers also depend heavily on advanced semiconductors and industrial metals.

Military technologies increasingly require specialized minerals for advanced weapons, electronics, and aerospace systems.

At the same time, governments worry that supply chains are concentrated in too few countries.

As a result, critical minerals are no longer viewed simply as commodities. They are increasingly considered strategic assets linked to economic power and geopolitical influence.

Why is lithium considered so valuable?

Lithium is essential for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles, smartphones, laptops, and energy storage systems.

As electric vehicle production expands globally, lithium demand is rising dramatically.

Many analysts describe lithium as the “oil of the electric vehicle era.”

Countries and companies capable of controlling lithium supply chains may gain major economic advantages in the future automotive and clean energy sectors.

However, lithium extraction is geographically concentrated, creating concerns about supply security and geopolitical competition.

What are rare earth elements?

Rare earth elements are a group of metals used in advanced technologies including electric motors, wind turbines, semiconductors, missiles, smartphones, and military systems.

Despite the name, many rare earths are not especially rare geologically. However, processing them is technically difficult and environmentally sensitive.

Rare earth elements are critically important for high technology manufacturing and defense industries.

Without them, many advanced modern technologies would not function.

This explains why governments increasingly view rare earth supply chains as strategically important.

Why does China dominate critical mineral supply chains?

China currently occupies one of the strongest positions globally in critical minerals processing and manufacturing.

Beijing spent decades building mining, refining, battery, and industrial supply chains supported by long term state investment and industrial policy.

China dominates many stages of global rare earth processing and battery manufacturing.

It also controls significant portions of lithium refining and graphite processing capacity.

This dominance has created concern in Western countries worried about strategic dependence on Chinese supply chains.

As geopolitical tensions intensify, reducing reliance on China has become a major policy priority for many governments.

Why are the United States and Europe worried?

Western governments fear that excessive dependence on Chinese controlled supply chains could create economic and strategic vulnerabilities.

Potential concerns include:

– Supply disruptions during geopolitical crises

– Industrial dependence on foreign processing facilities

– National security risks

– Reduced competitiveness in future industries

– Vulnerability to export restrictions

As a result, the United States and Europe are investing heavily in alternative supply chains, domestic mining projects, and strategic partnerships with mineral rich countries.

This competition increasingly resembles a new form of geopolitical resource rivalry.

Which countries possess the largest critical mineral reserves?

Different minerals are concentrated in different regions.

For example:

– Lithium is heavily concentrated in Latin America and Australia

– Rare earth reserves exist in China, Central Asia, and parts of Africa

– Uranium production is dominated by Kazakhstan and several other countries

– Cobalt production is heavily concentrated in the Democratic Republic of Congo

– Nickel reserves are significant in Indonesia and other regions

This geographic concentration creates strategic dependencies and competition among major powers.

Why is Central Asia becoming strategically important?

Central Asia possesses significant reserves of uranium, copper, rare earth elements, and other strategic minerals.

Countries such as Kazakhstan are becoming increasingly important in global supply chains.

Kazakhstan is already the world’s largest uranium producer and is expanding broader mining and industrial capabilities.

The region’s strategic geography between China, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East further increases its importance.

Transport corridors such as the Middle Corridor are also strengthening Central Asia’s economic relevance.

As global competition intensifies, the region is attracting growing investment and diplomatic attention.

How does uranium fit into the critical minerals race?

Uranium is becoming increasingly important because many countries are reconsidering nuclear energy as part of climate and energy security strategies.

Nuclear power requires uranium fuel and produces low carbon electricity.

As governments seek reliable energy sources capable of supporting industrial growth and AI infrastructure, interest in nuclear power is growing again.

This has increased the strategic importance of uranium producing countries.

Control over uranium supply chains therefore overlaps with broader geopolitical and energy security concerns.

Can critical minerals replace oil as the world’s most strategic resource?

Not entirely, but they are becoming increasingly comparable in strategic importance.

Oil still dominates global transportation and energy systems in many regions.

However, the future global economy is increasingly shaped by electrification, renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

These sectors depend heavily on critical minerals.

Many analysts therefore believe critical minerals could become as geopolitically influential in the 21st century as oil was during much of the 20th century.

Why are electric vehicles driving so much demand?

Electric vehicles require significantly more mineral inputs than traditional gasoline powered cars.

Battery systems need lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and other materials.

Electric motors also rely on rare earth elements.

As governments promote clean transportation and phase out combustion engines, demand for these materials is expected to increase sharply.

This transition is reshaping automotive industries and creating enormous competition for mineral supply chains.

What role does artificial intelligence play in mineral demand?

Artificial intelligence infrastructure depends on massive computing systems, semiconductors, and data centers.

These technologies require large quantities of copper, rare earths, and other industrial materials.

The expansion of AI therefore increases demand not only for electricity but also for critical minerals used in advanced hardware systems.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, pressure on mineral supply chains may increase further.

The digital economy and clean energy transition are therefore reinforcing each other in driving mineral demand.

Could supply shortages become a global problem?

Many experts believe supply constraints are increasingly possible.

Mining projects often take many years to develop due to environmental reviews, financing challenges, infrastructure requirements, and political risks.

At the same time, demand is rising rapidly.

If production cannot expand quickly enough, shortages or price spikes may occur.

This could slow clean energy transitions, electric vehicle adoption, and industrial expansion.

Governments are therefore increasingly focused on supply chain resilience and strategic stockpiling.

Why are environmental concerns controversial in mining?

Critical minerals are essential for clean technologies, but mining operations themselves can create serious environmental problems.

Potential issues include:

– Water pollution

– Deforestation

– Land degradation

– Toxic waste

– High energy consumption

– Community displacement

Some mining projects also face opposition from local populations and environmental groups.

Governments therefore face a difficult balancing act between supporting green transitions and protecting ecosystems.

The debate highlights a major contradiction within the clean energy transition itself.

Could recycling reduce dependence on mining?

Recycling is expected to become increasingly important.

Recovering minerals from used batteries, electronics, and industrial equipment could reduce pressure on new mining projects.

However, recycling infrastructure remains underdeveloped in many countries.

Large scale recycling systems may take years to expand sufficiently.

For now, growing demand still requires substantial new mining production.

Over the long term, however, recycling could become a critical component of future supply chains.

How does the critical minerals race affect geopolitics?

The competition is reshaping international alliances and industrial policies.

Countries are increasingly pursuing strategic partnerships with mineral rich regions.

Trade agreements, infrastructure investments, and diplomatic engagement are increasingly influenced by resource access.

China, the United States, Europe, Gulf countries, and others are all competing for influence in mining sectors and transport corridors.

Critical minerals are therefore becoming central to broader geopolitical rivalry.

Could mineral rich developing countries become more powerful?

Potentially yes.

Countries possessing major mineral reserves may gain increased economic leverage and geopolitical importance.

However, success depends heavily on governance, infrastructure, industrial policy, and political stability.

Some resource rich countries historically struggled with corruption, economic volatility, and limited industrial diversification.

The challenge is not simply extracting minerals but converting resource wealth into sustainable long term development.

Governments increasingly seek to build local processing and manufacturing industries rather than exporting only raw materials.

What is “friendshoring” and why does it matter?

Friendshoring refers to building supply chains primarily with politically aligned countries.

The United States and Europe increasingly support friendshoring strategies to reduce dependence on geopolitical rivals.

This means governments may prioritize mineral partnerships with trusted allies and politically stable regions.

The concept reflects how economics and geopolitics are becoming increasingly interconnected.

Supply chains are now viewed not only through efficiency but also through national security considerations.

Can the world achieve clean energy goals without critical minerals?

No.

Renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, power grids, and battery technologies all require massive quantities of minerals.

Without secure supply chains, global climate transition goals could slow significantly.

Critical minerals are therefore becoming one of the foundations of future energy systems.

This explains why governments increasingly treat the sector as strategically essential.

What does the future of the critical minerals race look like?

The competition is likely to intensify sharply over the coming decades.

Demand for minerals linked to clean energy, artificial intelligence, military systems, and advanced manufacturing is expected to grow rapidly.

Countries capable of controlling supply chains may gain enormous economic and geopolitical advantages.

At the same time, environmental concerns, geopolitical rivalry, and industrial competition will continue complicating the sector.

The critical minerals race is no longer simply about mining.

It is becoming a struggle over technological leadership, energy security, industrial competitiveness, and global influence in the future world economy.

For many governments, the future balance of power may depend not only on oil reserves or military strength, but also on who controls the materials powering the digital and clean energy age of the 21st century.

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