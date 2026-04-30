M3.4 earthquake jolts San Bernardino County overnight

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A minor earthquake measuring 3.4 in magnitude shook parts of San Bernardino County late Wednesday night, briefly rattling residents but causing no reported injuries or damage.

The quake struck at 8:48 p.m., with its epicenter located about 2.7 miles southeast of Loma Linda and roughly 3.6 miles from Redlands. It occurred at a depth of nearly 10 miles, News.Az reports, citing the United States Geological Survey.

The tremor came shortly after a smaller 2.8 magnitude quake hit almost the same area at a slightly shallower depth, suggesting a brief cluster of seismic activity.

While thousands of earthquakes are recorded across California each year, most are too small to be felt. Only a few hundred exceed magnitude 3.0, and just a limited number reach 4.0 or higher, making stronger quakes relatively uncommon.

Authorities say there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties following the latest shaking.

Experts continue to remind residents that even minor quakes are a good opportunity to review safety steps. The California Department of Public Health advises people to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” during an earthquake to reduce the risk of injury.

News.Az