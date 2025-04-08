Macron calls Gaza aid resumption top priority, deems situation 'intolerable'
On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron described the swift resumption of aid into Gaza as a "top priority" during his visit to the Egyptian city of El-Arish, a crucial transit point for supplies to the conflict-stricken Palestinian territory.
"The situation today is intolerable," Macron said near the border with Gaza, calling for the "resumption of humanitarian aid as quickly as possible", News.Az reports citing Gulf news.
Nearly all of Gaza's 2.4 million residents have been displaced - many multiple times - by Israel's devastating military campaign, launched in response to the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel led by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, following a nearly two-month-long ceasefire.
Since March 2, it has blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into the territory after disagreements with Hamas over how to proceed with the truce after its first phase expired.
When asked about US President Donald Trump's proposal to take over the territory and redevelop it into what he has called the "Riviera of the Middle East", displacing its Palestinian residents, Macron said "it's not a real estate project".
"The reality is that you have two million people locked up... After months and months of bombing, of a terrible war, tens of thousands of people have lost their lives," said the French president.
"You have tens of thousands of children who are mutilated without families. This is what we're talking about when we talk about Gaza."