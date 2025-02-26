Macron hosts Merz for surprise dinner in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The winner of Germany's parliamentary elections has traveled to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for a working dinner on Wednesday.

A mere three days after the elections, Friedrich Merz, the leader of the victorious Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) has made his first international trip, signalling urgency in reviving the Franco-German axis amid rapidly deteriorating transatlantic relations, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

For Emmanuel Macron, freshly back from a trip to Washington and talks with President Donald Trump, it seems of equal importance to tie in the likely next chancellor of Germany to his European crisis diplomacy already.

Macron had briefed EU leaders about his talks earlier today. He had welcomed Merz, the leader of the opposition, in the Élysée Palace for the first in December 2023. Merz has stressed his good rapport with Macron since.

