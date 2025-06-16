Macron rejects Trump's idea for Putin to mediate Israel-Iran crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to Greenland to offer his support to the Arctic island, said on Sunday that Russia lacked the credibility to mediate the crisis between Israel and Iran as U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested, News.az reports citing BBC.

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, Trump said he was open to Putin, whose forces invaded Ukraine and who has resisted Trump's attempts to broker a ceasefire with Kyiv, mediating between Israel and Iran. Macron said he rejected such an idea.

"I do not believe that Russia, which is now engaged in a high-intensity conflict and has decided not to respect the UN Charter for several years now, can be a mediator," Macron said.

He also said France did not take part in any of Israel's attacks against Iran.

Macron was visiting Greenland, a self-governing part of Denmark with the right to declare independence that Trump has threatened to take over, ahead of a trip to Canada for the Group of Seven Leaders' summit.

In a press conference alongside Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Macron said the island was threatened by "predatory ambition," and that its situation was a wakeup call for all Europeans.

"Greenland is not to be sold, not to be taken," he said, adding that he has spoken with Trump ahead of his trip, and would speak with him about Greenland at the G7. "I think there is a way forward in order to clearly build a better future in cooperation and not in provocation or confrontation."

However, Macron said he ultimately doubted the United States would invade Greenland.

"I don't believe that in the end, the US, which is an ally and a friend, will ever do something aggressive against another ally," he said, adding he believed "the United States of America remains engaged in NATO and our key and historical alliances."

Trump has said he wants the United States to take over the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island, and has not ruled out force. His vice president, JD Vance, visited a U.S. military base there in March.

Macron is the first foreign leader to visit Greenland since Trump's explicit threats to "get" the island.

According to an IFOP poll for NYC.eu published on Saturday, 77% of French people and 56% of Americans disapprove of an annexation of Greenland by the U.S. and 43% of the French would back using French military power to prevent a U.S. invasion.

Denmark's Frederiksen made several visits to Paris after Trump's threats to seek French and European backing, and has placed orders for French-made surface-to-air missiles, in a shift of focus for Copenhagen.

