Macron says Africa should lead solutions to its own crises

Macron says Africa should lead solutions to its own crises

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French President Emmanuel Macron said Africa should lead efforts to resolve its own political and security crises during a trilateral meeting in Addis Ababa with African Union Commission chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Speaking during his first visit to the African Union headquarters, Macron said France fully supports mediation efforts coordinated by the African Union, describing the AU as the “legitimate body” for addressing challenges across the continent, News.Az reports, citing Africa News.

“We believe that African problems must first and foremost be resolved and coordinated by Africa,” Macron said, adding that France has backed African-led diplomacy in recent years.

The remarks came at the end of Macron’s five-day Africa tour, which began in Egypt and also included the Africa Forward summit in Kenya.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the discussions focused heavily on peace and security issues, including France’s role on the UN Security Council in helping stabilize conflict zones.

“We spoke at length about issues of peace and security, and about how France contributes to stabilising certain hotspots of tension,” he said.

Macron also announced that Paris will host an international conference later this year aimed at raising additional financing for the African Union Peace Fund.

The fund, created in 1993 and revived in 2018, raised around $400 million in 2024.

The French president also called for the full implementation of UN Resolution 2719, adopted in 2023, which allows mandatory contributions from UN member states to support African Union peace operations.

Throughout the visit, Macron emphasized the need for the African Union to strengthen its peacekeeping capacity and develop its own mediation mechanisms, while France would continue supporting those efforts.

During the Ethiopia visit, Macron also held talks with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed before the trilateral meeting at the African Union headquarters.

News.Az